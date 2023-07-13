FUTU Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Futu Holdings Limited - American Depositary Shares (Symbol: FUTU) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $46.24, changing hands as high as $46.45 per share. Futu Holdings Limited - American Depositary Shares shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FUTU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, FUTU's low point in its 52 week range is $28 per share, with $72.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.04.
