FUTU Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Futu Holdings Limited - American Depositary Shares (Symbol: FUTU) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $50.51, changing hands as high as $51.90 per share. Futu Holdings Limited - American Depositary Shares shares are currently trading up about 13.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FUTU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FUTU's low point in its 52 week range is $21.23 per share, with $181.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.61.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.