Futu Holdings Surges 21% On Q1 Results

(RTTNews) - Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) shares are surging more than 21 percent on Monday morning trade after the company reported improved first-quarter results. The company reported a quarterly adjusted profit of HK$622.2 million or $79.4 million. Revenue for the quarter was HK$ 1641.0 million or $209.5 million.

Currently, shares are at $45.23, up 22.71 percent from the previous close of $36.86 on a volume of 14,447,904. The shares have traded in a range of $21.23-$181.44 on average volume of 6,068,974 for the 52 week period.

