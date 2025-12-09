Futu Holdings Soars 98% in a Year: Should You Buy the FUTU Stock?

Futu Holdings Limited FUTU shares have grown a whopping 97.7% in a year, outperforming the 9.7% dip in its industry and the 17.9% rise in the Zacks S&P 500 Composite.

FUTU has surpassed its industry peers, Columbia Financial CLBK and American Express AXP. Columbia Financial has declined 3.7%, while American Express has gained 21.2%.

1-Year Share Price Performance

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The six-month performance highlights that FUTU has outperformed Columbia Financial and American Express. FUTU has surged 59.8% compared with Columbia Financial’s and American Express’s 16% and 21.6% growth, respectively.

Let us analyze further to find out whether FUTU can maintain its stock price momentum, urging investors to buy the stock.

FUTU’s Clientele Growth: Global Diversification Paying Dividends

Futu Holdings registered 24.7% sequential growth in funded accounts in the third quarter of 2025. The company was successful at winning clients across every market, leading to this striking improvement in funded accounts. Hong Kong was the leading market that supported client acquisitions, backed by a strong equity market performance and an IPO pipeline.

FUTU recorded sequential growth in newly funded accounts across Singapore, positioning it as one of the leading retail brokers in that region. The company registered substantial contributions from Malaysia as well. Impressively, FUTU was able to secure 28,000 investor sign-ups in Singapore in July and Malaysia in October through MooFest. U.S. attracted promising figures with new funded accounts increasing in the high-double digits, signaling momentum in important regions.

This client base expansion, accelerated by international expansion, resulted in higher client assets and trading activity. In the third quarter of 2025, FUTU registered 79% year-over-year and 27% sequential rallies in total client assets, backed by robust asset inflow. Similarly, trading volume increased year over year by a whopping 105% and 9% sequentially due to client growth led by positive market forces and investors’ optimism.

All of these contributed to improving revenues 86.3% year over year in the third quarter of 2025 and net income skyrocketed 143.9%. This led to a net income margin expansion of 1,180 basis points from the year-ago quarter, highlighting how international expansion not only facilitated growth but also became a major margin driver.

Futu Holdings Is an Undervalued Gem

The FUTU stock is currently trading at 17.36 times forward 12-month earnings per share, below the industry’s average of 24.32 times. In terms of the trailing 12-month EV-to-EBITDA ratio, FUTU is trading at 4.89 times, lower than the industry average of 12.59 times. Futu Holdings appears undervalued, raising its growth probability in the long run if and when the market identifies its true value.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

FUTU’s Excellent Shareholder Returns & Robust Liquidity

Futu Holdings appears strong on the capital return front, with a return on equity of 30.6% beating the industry average of 17.2%. Similarly, the company’s return on invested capital of 18.7% beats the industry average of 5.5%. Surpassing the industry average on both counts makes Futu Holdings a highly profitable company, maximizing shareholder return.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

FUTU holds a strong balance sheet position with cash and equivalents of $17.8 billion as of Sept. 30, 2025, compared with $1.5 billion in current debt. It makes the company’s liquidity position substantially strong, which is again confirmed by its current ratio of 1.16 in the third quarter of 2025, hovering close to the industry average of 1.21. A current ratio of more than 1 is a green flag for investors as it signals that the company is well-positioned to pay off short-term obligations.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Futu Holdings’ Robust Top & Bottom-Line Outlook

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FUTU’s 2025 sales is pinned at $2.7 billion, indicating 52.3% year-over-year growth. For 2026, the top line is expected to gain 8.9% year over year. The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $8.89 per share for 2025, implying a 77.5% year-over-year surge. The same is anticipated to increase 12.2% year over year.

Over the past 60 days, two EPS estimates for both 2025 and 2026 have been revised upward with a single downward adjustment. During the same period, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 and 2026 earnings has increased 6.3% and 7.2%, respectively. These upward revisions highlight analysts' confidence.

Add Futu Holdings to Your Portfolio Now

FUTU’s remarkable funded account growth was facilitated by its robust international expansion strategy that helped the company acquire clients globally. This strategy improved the top line and strengthened margins. Alongside this positive, Futu Holdings’ capital return capabilities appear strong, suggesting efficient maximization of shareholder value. It also possesses a strong liquidity position, which is a waving green flag for investors.

FUTU is a fundamentally strong stock that is currently undervalued, making it a perfect buy for investors who want to dip their hands in the fintech space.

FUTU sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Express Company (AXP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Columbia Financial (CLBK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (FUTU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.