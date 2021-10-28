Markets
FUTU

Futu Holdings Slips More Than 17%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Futu Holdings Ltd. (FUTU) shares are trading down more than 20 percent on Thursday morning, continuing a bearish trend for the last several weeks. There were no corporate announcements today to impact the stock movement.

Johnson Fistel, LLP, a shareholder Rights Law firm in a statement said they are investigating a potential claim against Futu Holding for violation of securities laws.

The firm also said, citing a report, "a Chinese central banker warned that online brokerages not licensed in China are acting illegally if they serve Chinese clients via the Internet."

Currently, shares are at $55.28, down 17.52 percent from the previous close of $67.02 on a volume of 16,339,091. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $29.30-$204.25 on average volume of 6,542,330.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FUTU

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular