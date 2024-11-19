Futu Holdings reports Q3 adjusted EPS HK$9.42 vs. HK$7.86 last year

Reports Q3 revenue HK$3.44B vs. HK$2.65B last year. Total number of paying clients increased 33.1% year-over-year to 2,196,647 as of September 30, 2024. Total number of registered clients increased 22.8% year-over-year to 4,284,786 as of September 30, 2024. Leaf Hua Li, Futu‘s Chairman and CEO, said earlier, “We acquired 154 thousand paying clients in the third quarter, up 138.0% year-over-year and flattish quarter-over-quarter. In the first nine months of the year, we acquired 487 thousand paying clients and we expect full year growth to comfortably exceed our guidance of 550 thousand, thanks to resilient growth in established markets and strong momentum in newer ones.”

