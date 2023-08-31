Futu Holdings Ltd - ADR (FUTU) Price Target Increased by 11.78% to 64.47

The average one-year price target for Futu Holdings Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU) has been revised to 64.47 / share. This is an increase of 11.78% from the prior estimate of 57.68 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 34.34 to a high of 90.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.25% from the latest reported closing price of 60.68 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 321 funds or institutions reporting positions in Futu Holdings Ltd - ADR. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 4.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FUTU is 0.20%, a decrease of 21.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.84% to 34,216K shares. The put/call ratio of FUTU is 1.07, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aspex Management holds 4,520K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 3,409K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,711K shares, representing an increase of 20.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FUTU by 213.29% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 2,062K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,077K shares, representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FUTU by 18.76% over the last quarter.

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong holds 1,802K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Baillie Gifford holds 1,114K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,081K shares, representing an increase of 2.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FUTU by 24.59% over the last quarter.

Futu Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Futu Holdings Limited is an advanced technology company transforming the investing experience by offering a fully digitized brokerage and wealth management platform. The Company primarily serves the emerging affluent Chinese population, pursuing a massive opportunity to facilitate a once-in-a-generation shift in the wealth management industry and build a digital gateway into broader financial services. The Company provides investing services through its proprietary digital platform, Futubull, a highly integrated application accessible through any mobile device, tablet or desktop. The Company's primary fee-generating services include trade execution and margin financing which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options, futures and exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, across different markets. Futu enhances the user and client experience with market data and news, research, as well as powerful analytical tools, providing them with a data rich foundation to simplify the investing decision-making process. Futu has also embedded social media tools to create a network centered around its users and provide connectivity to users, investors, companies, analysts, media and key opinion leaders.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.