Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (FUTU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (FUTU) closed at $49.39 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.67% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.47%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 4.01% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 2.87%, while the S&P 500 lost 2%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings release.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Digging into valuation, Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.36. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.83, so we one might conclude that Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that FUTU has a PEG ratio of 8.04 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Technology Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.32 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

