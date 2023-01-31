Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (FUTU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (FUTU) closed the most recent trading day at $50.76, moving -1.3% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.46%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 6.63%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 26.52% over the past month. This has outpaced the Business Services sector's gain of 6.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.75% in that time.

Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.8% lower. Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Digging into valuation, Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.77. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.12, which means Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that FUTU has a PEG ratio of 8.23. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. FUTU's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.15 as of yesterday's close.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.