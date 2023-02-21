Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (FUTU) Stock Moves -1.61%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (FUTU) closed at $46.55, marking a -1.61% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.06%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.32%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 11.59% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's gain of 1.48% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.88% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings report date.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.57% lower within the past month. Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.35. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.42, which means Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that FUTU currently has a PEG ratio of 7.57. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Technology Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.38 at yesterday's closing price.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (FUTU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

