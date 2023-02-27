Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (FUTU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (FUTU) closed at $46.47 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.75% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.31% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.28%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 15.72% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 2.1%, while the S&P 500 lost 1%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings release.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.57% lower. Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.78. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.91.

We can also see that FUTU currently has a PEG ratio of 7.31. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Technology Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.35 as of yesterday's close.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 144, putting it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

