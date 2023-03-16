Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (FUTU) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (FUTU) closed at $46.14, marking a +1.67% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.76%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.17%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 3.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 9.62% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's loss of 8.48% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.94% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be March 28, 2023.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.68. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.47, so we one might conclude that Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that FUTU has a PEG ratio of 7.26 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. FUTU's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.15 as of yesterday's close.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

