Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (FUTU) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (FUTU) closed the most recent trading day at $53.51, moving +0.98% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.76%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.29%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 14.62% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's gain of 7.59% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.06% in that time.

Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 11.19% lower. Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.21 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.96.

We can also see that FUTU currently has a PEG ratio of 8.43. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. FUTU's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.97 as of yesterday's close.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, which puts it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (FUTU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

