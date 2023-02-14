Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (FUTU) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (FUTU) closed at $47.88 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.52% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.03% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.46%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 3.16%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 8.84% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 2.72%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.6%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings report date.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.57% lower within the past month. Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.46 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.61.

We can also see that FUTU currently has a PEG ratio of 7.62. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. FUTU's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.29 as of yesterday's close.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

