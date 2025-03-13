Futu Holdings Limited Reports Strong Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024

Futu Holdings reported significant growth in client numbers, assets, and revenues for Q4 and full-year 2024, highlighting strong market performance.

Futu Holdings Limited, a tech-driven online brokerage and wealth management platform, reported strong financial results for Q4 and the full year of 2024, ending December 31. The company experienced significant growth, with paying clients increasing by 41% year-over-year to approximately 2.41 million and total client assets rising by 53% to HK$743.3 billion. In Q4 alone, revenues surged by 86.8% year-over-year to HK$4.43 billion, with net income increasing by 113.3% to HK$1.87 billion. The surge in trading volume, particularly in U.S. stocks, drove a record total trading volume of HK$2.89 trillion for the quarter, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 201.7%. Futu's CEO noted ongoing strong client acquisition in key markets, including Hong Kong, Singapore, and Malaysia, and guided for an additional 800,000 new paying clients in 2025.

Potential Positives

Total number of paying clients increased 41.0% year-over-year, reaching 2,411,324 as of December 31, 2024.

Total revenues for Q4 2024 increased 86.8% year-over-year to HK$4,432.5 million (US$570.6 million).

Net income for Q4 2024 rose by 113.3% year-over-year to HK$1,869.5 million (US$240.7 million).

Total trading volume in Q4 2024 increased by 201.7% year-over-year to HK$2.89 trillion.

Potential Negatives

Despite strong revenue and client growth, the percentage increase in net income for the full year (27.0%) is significantly lower than the increases seen in both total revenues (35.8%) and gross profit (31.5%), which may raise concerns about profit margins and operational efficiency.

The gross profit margin declined from 84.7% in 2023 to 82.0% in 2024, indicating potential challenges in cost management or pricing strategy amid rising operational and interest expenses.

Operating expenses increased by 30.5% for the year, with selling and marketing expenses rising by 98.4%, suggesting high costs associated with client acquisition and possibly unsustainable spending if growth does not continue at current rates.

FAQ

What are Futu Holdings' financial highlights for Q4 2024?

Futu's Q4 2024 revenues increased by 86.8% to HK$4,432.5 million, and net income rose by 113.3% to HK$1,869.5 million.

How many paying clients did Futu Holdings gain in 2024?

Futu added over 701 thousand paying clients in 2024, bringing the total to approximately 2.41 million.

What contributed to Futu's revenue growth in 2024?

Revenue growth was driven by increased client assets and trading volumes, particularly in U.S. and Hong Kong stock markets.

What were Futu Holdings' total trading volumes in Q4 2024?

Total trading volume reached HK$2.89 trillion in Q4 2024, a 201.7% year-over-year increase.

When will Futu Holdings' conference call take place?

Theearnings conference callis scheduled for March 13, 2025, at 7:30 AM U.S. Eastern Time.

Full Release



HONG KONG, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Futu Holdings Limited (“Futu” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FUTU), a leading tech-driven online brokerage and wealth management platform, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.







Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Operational Highlights











Total number of paying clients





1



increased 41.0% year-over-year to 2,411,324 as of December 31, 2024.



increased 41.0% year-over-year to 2,411,324 as of December 31, 2024.





Total number of registered clients





2



increased 28.7% year-over-year to 4,583,453 as of December 31, 2024.



increased 28.7% year-over-year to 4,583,453 as of December 31, 2024.





Total number of users





3



increased 16.2% year-over-year to 25.1 million as of December 31, 2024.



increased 16.2% year-over-year to 25.1 million as of December 31, 2024.





Total client assets



increased 53.1% year-over-year to HK$743.3 billion as of December 31, 2024.



increased 53.1% year-over-year to HK$743.3 billion as of December 31, 2024.





Daily average client assets



were HK$722.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 53.6% from the same period in 2023.



were HK$722.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 53.6% from the same period in 2023.





Total trading volume in the fourth quarter of 2024



increased by 201.7% year-over-year to HK$2.89 trillion, in which trading volume for U.S. stocks was HK$2.08 trillion, and trading volume for Hong Kong stocks was HK$754.5 billion. Total trading volume in 2024 increased 83.3% year-over-year to HK$7.75 trillion.



increased by 201.7% year-over-year to HK$2.89 trillion, in which trading volume for U.S. stocks was HK$2.08 trillion, and trading volume for Hong Kong stocks was HK$754.5 billion. Total trading volume in 2024 increased 83.3% year-over-year to HK$7.75 trillion.





Margin financing and securities lending balance



increased 53.7% year-over-year to HK$50.9 billion as of December 31, 2024.













Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights











Total revenues



increased 86.8% year-over-year to HK$4,432.5 million (US$570.6 million).



increased 86.8% year-over-year to HK$4,432.5 million (US$570.6 million).





Total gross profit



increased 88.5% year-over-year to HK$3,656.5 million (US$470.7 million).



increased 88.5% year-over-year to HK$3,656.5 million (US$470.7 million).





Net income



increased 113.3% year-over-year to HK$1,869.5 million (US$240.7 million).



increased 113.3% year-over-year to HK$1,869.5 million (US$240.7 million).





Non-GAAP adjusted net income





4



increased 105.4% year-over-year to HK$1,952.3 million (US$251.3 million).









Full Year 2024 Financial Highlights











Total revenues



increased 35.8% year-over-year to HK$13,590.1 million (US$1,749.6 million).



increased 35.8% year-over-year to HK$13,590.1 million (US$1,749.6 million).





Total gross profit



increased 31.5% year-over-year to HK$11,144.7 million (US$1,434.7 million).



increased 31.5% year-over-year to HK$11,144.7 million (US$1,434.7 million).





Net income



increased 27.0% year-over-year to HK$5,433.1 million (US$699.4 million).



increased 27.0% year-over-year to HK$5,433.1 million (US$699.4 million).





Non-GAAP adjusted net income



increased 26.2% year-over-year to HK$5,768.0 million (US$742.6 million).







Mr. Leaf Hua Li, Futu’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, “In 2024, we added over 701 thousand paying clients, bringing the total number of paying clients to 2.4 million, a 41.0% year-over-year increase. In the fourth quarter, new paying clients increased by 39.1% quarter-over-quarter to 215 thousand, driven by sequential acceleration in client acquisition across all markets. Hong Kong emerged as the top contributor of new paying clients, thanks to our timely and effective marketing campaigns around different asset classes. In Singapore, we witnessed another quarter of both strong client growth and improving client quality. We continued to rapidly take market share in Malaysia thanks to an increasingly localized product experience and growing brand awareness and trust. In Japan, new paying clients returned to double-digit sequential growth as our superior U.S. stock trading experience was accentuated amid strong U.S. stock performance. Year to date, we continue to witness strong paying client growth and are guiding for 800 thousand net new paying clients in 2025.”





“Net asset inflow further increased sequentially on top of a high base in the third quarter. Despite the negative mark-to-market impact on clients’ stock holdings, total client assets grew 53.1% year-over-year and 7.2% quarter-over-quarter to HK$743.3 billion. In Singapore, we tracked robust net asset inflow into both U.S. equities and cash management products, altogether driving total client assets up by 19% quarter-over-quarter. Margin financing and securities lending balance increased by 25.1% sequentially to an all-time high of HK$50.9 billion amid risk-on mood.”





“Total trading volume hit a record HK$2.89 trillion, up 201.7% year-over-year and 51.5% quarter-over-quarter. Many AI and crypto names posted exceptional gains in the fourth quarter and drove the bulk of our 36.1% sequential increase in U.S. stock trading volume to HK$2.08 trillion. A couple of AI names that used to be unfamiliar to our clients consistently ranked among the most-traded U.S. stocks on our platform in 2024 thanks to their outsized outperformance and growing conviction among the public of AI’s structural influence. Hong Kong stock trading volume reached HK$754.5 billion, up 117.0% quarter-over-quarter, as turnover in many technology names as well as leveraged and inverse ETFs surged.”





“Total client assets in wealth management increased 92.6% year-over-year and 13.9% quarter-over-quarter to HK$110.9 billion, which accounted for 15% of total client assets, a further uptick from the third quarter. Despite sequentially lower yield, money market funds continued to attract robust inflow. In Hong Kong and Singapore, we expanded our structured product offerings to better address the investment needs of our high-net-worth clients.”





“As of quarter end, we served 482 IPO distribution and IR clients, up 16.4% year-over-year. In 2024, we underwrote 40 Hong Kong IPOs, ranking first among all brokers for the third consecutive year, according to Wind. FINI, the digital IPO settlement platform introduced by The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, eliminates multi-account participation, shortens the settlement period, and reduces funding costs with the new pre-funding model. These changes improve the overall retail IPO subscription experience and are conducive to market consolidation. We swiftly adjusted our IPO subscription process based on these changes and saw meaningful improvement in market share in terms of subscription amount in recent Hong Kong IPOs.”







Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results









Revenues







Total revenues were HK$4,432.5 million (US$570.6 million), an increase of 86.8% from HK$2,373.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.





Brokerage commission and handling charge income was HK$2,057.4 million (US$264.9 million), an increase of 127.6% from the fourth quarter of 2023. This was mainly due to higher trading volume, partially offset by the decline in blended commission rate.





Interest income was HK$2,022.3 million (US$260.3 million), an increase of 51.8% from the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase was mainly driven by higher interest income from securities borrowing and lending business and bank deposits.





Other income was HK$352.8 million (US$45.4 million), an increase of 157.0% from the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily attributable to higher fund distribution service income and currency exchange income.







Costs







Total costs were HK$776.0 million (US$99.9 million), an increase of 79.0% from HK$433.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.





Brokerage commission and handling charge expenses were HK$112.2 million (US$14.5 million), an increase of 89.5% from the fourth quarter of 2023. Brokerage expenses grew by a narrower margin than brokerage income mainly due to higher gross margin for Hong Kong stock trading in the quarter.





Interest expenses were HK$513.4 million (US$66.1 million), an increase of 89.6% from the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to higher expenses associated with our securities borrowing and lending business and higher margin financing interest expenses.





Processing and servicing costs were HK$150.5 million (US$19.4 million), an increase of 45.4% from the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to higher market information and data fee for new products, as well as higher system usage fee.







Gross Profit







Total gross profit was HK$3,656.5 million (US$470.7 million), an increase of 88.5% from HK$1,939.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Gross margin was 82.5%, as compared to 81.7% in the fourth quarter of 2023.







Operating Expenses







Total operating expenses were HK$1,439.1 million (US$185.3 million), an increase of 57.1% from HK$916.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.





Research and development expenses were HK$399.5 million (US$51.4 million), an increase of 10.0% from the fourth quarter of 2023. This increase was primarily due to costs related to organizational restructuring in the fourth quarter of 2024.





Selling and marketing expenses were HK$464.0 million (US$59.7 million), an increase of 154.2% from HK$182.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. This was driven by strong growth of new paying clients, partially offset by lower client acquisition costs.





General and administrative expenses were HK$575.7 million (US$74.1 million), an increase of 55.4% from the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to an increase in general and administrative personnel.







Income from Operations







Income from operations increased by 116.6% to HK$2,217.4 million (US$285.5 million) from HK$1,023.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Operating margin increased to 50.0% from 43.1% in the fourth quarter of 2023 mainly due to strong topline growth and operating leverage.







Net Income







Net income increased by 113.3% to HK$1,869.5 million (US$240.7 million) from HK$876.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Net income margin for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased to 42.2% from 36.9% in the year-ago quarter.





Non-GAAP adjusted net income increased by 105.4% to HK$1,952.3 million (US$251.3 million) from the fourth quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP adjusted net income is defined as net income excluding share-based compensation expenses. For further information, see "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the bottom of this press release.







Net Income per ADS







Basic net income per American Depositary Share (“ADS”) was HK$13.54 (US$1.74), compared with HK$6.40 in the fourth quarter of 2023. Diluted net income per ADS was HK$13.35 (US$1.72), compared with HK$6.31 in the fourth quarter of 2023. Each ADS represents eight Class A ordinary shares.







Full Year 2024 Financial Results









Revenues







Total revenues were HK$13,590.1 million (US$1,749.6 million), an increase of 35.8% from HK$10,008.4 million in 2023.





Brokerage commission and handling charge income was HK$6,044.7 million (US$778.2 million), an increase of 53.2% from HK$3,944.8 million in 2023. This was mainly due to an increase in trading volume, partially offset by lower blended commission rate.





Interest income was HK$6,666.9 million (US$858.3 million), an increase of 20.4% from HK$5,536.4 million in 2023. The increase was mainly driven by higher margin financing income due to an increase in daily average margin balance and higher interest income from bank deposits.





Other income was HK$878.5 million (US$113.1 million), an increase of 66.6% from HK$527.2 million in 2023. The increase was primarily attributable to higher fund distribution service income and currency exchange income.







Costs







Total costs were HK$2,445.5 million (US$314.8 million), an increase of 59.2% from HK$1,536.2 million in 2023.





Brokerage commission and handling charge expenses were HK$341.2 million (US$43.9 million), an increase of 36.7% from HK$249.6 million in 2023. This was primarily attributable to higher trading volume.





Interest expenses were HK$1,617.5 million (US$208.2 million), an increase of 77.6% from HK$910.8 million in 2023. The increase was mainly driven by higher expenses associated with our securities borrowing and lending business.





Processing and servicing costs were HK$486.8 million (US$62.7 million), an increase of 29.5% from HK$375.9 million in 2023. The increase was due to higher market information and data fee, and cloud service fee for new markets and products.







Gross Profit







Total gross profit was HK$11,144.7 million (US$1,434.7 million), an increase of 31.5% from HK$8,472.2 million in 2023. Gross profit margin declined from 84.7% in 2023 to 82.0% in 2024.







Operating Expenses







Total operating expenses were HK$4,523.0 million (US$582.3 million), an increase of 30.5% from HK$3,464.7 million in 2023.





Research and development expenses were HK$1,493.6 million (US$192.3 million), an increase of 3.7% from HK$1,440.9 million in 2023. This increase was primarily due to an increase in research and development headcount to support new products and new markets.





Selling and marketing expenses were HK$1,409.3 million (US$181.4 million), an increase of 98.4% from HK$710.3 million in 2023. The increase was mainly due to strong paying client growth, partially offset by lower customer acquisition costs.





General and administrative expenses were HK$1,620.0 million (US$208.6 million), an increase of 23.3% from HK$1,313.5 million in 2023. The increase was primarily due to an increase in headcount for general and administrative personnel, especially in new markets.







Income from Operations







Income from operations increased by 32.2% to HK$6,621.7 million (US$852.5 million) from HK$5,007.5 million in 2023. Operating margin declined to 48.7% from 50.0% in 2023.







Net Income







Net income increased by 27.0% to HK$5,433.1 million (US$699.4 million) from HK$4,278.9 million in 2023.





Non-GAAP adjusted net income increased by 26.2% to HK$5,768.0 million (US$742.6 million) from HK$4,569.8 million in 2023. Non-GAAP adjusted net income is defined as net income excluding share-based compensation expenses. For further information, see "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the bottom of this press release.







Net Income per ADS







Basic net income per ADS was HK$39.44 (US$5.08), compared with HK$31.00 in 2023. Diluted net income per ADS was HK$38.88 (US$5.01), compared with HK$30.59 in 2023. Each ADS represents eight Class A ordinary shares.







Conference Call and Webcast







Futu's management will hold anearnings conference callon Thursday, March 13, 2025, at 7:30 AM U.S. Eastern Time (7:30 PM on the same day, Beijing/Hong Kong Time).





Please note that all participants will need to pre-register for the conference call, using the link





https://register.vevent.com/register/BIb8967ae69ba64a7eab0c02d765ce1339.





It will automatically lead to the registration page of "Futu Holdings Ltd Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call", where details for RSVP are needed.





Upon registering, all participants will be provided in confirmation emails with participant dial-in numbers and personal PINs to access the conference call. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the call start time using the conference access information.





Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at



https://ir.futuholdings.com/



.







About Futu Holdings Limited







Futu Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: FUTU) is an advanced technology company transforming the investing experience by offering a fully digitalized brokerage and wealth management platform. The Company primarily serves the emerging affluent population, pursuing a massive opportunity to facilitate a once-in-a-generation shift in the wealth management industry and build a digital gateway into broader financial services. The Company provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms,



Futubull



and



moomoo



, each a highly integrated application accessible through any mobile device, tablet or desktop. The Company's primary fee-generating services include trade execution – which allows its clients to trade a diverse range of assets, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options, futures and cryptocurrencies – as well as margin financing and securities lending. The Company has also embedded social media tools to create a network centered around its users and provide connectivity to users, investors, companies, analysts, media and key opinion leaders.







Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures







In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses non-GAAP adjusted net income, a non-GAAP measure, as a supplemental measure to review and assess its operating performance. The presentation of the non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company defines non-GAAP adjusted net income as net income excluding share-based compensation expenses. The Company presents the non-GAAP financial measure because it is used by the management to evaluate the operating performance and formulate business plans. Non-GAAP adjusted net income enables the management to assess the Company's operating results without considering the impact of share-based compensation expenses, which are non-cash charges. The Company also believes that the use of the non-GAAP measure facilitates investors' assessment of its operating performance.





Non-GAAP adjusted net income is not defined under U.S. GAAP and is not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. This non-GAAP financial measure has limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using non-GAAP adjusted net income is that it does not reflect all items of expense that affect the Company's operations. Share-based compensation expenses have been and may continue to be incurred in the business and is not reflected in the presentation of non-GAAP adjusted net income. Further, the non-GAAP measure may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.





The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance.





For more information on this non-GAAP financial measure, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliations of Non-GAAP and GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.







Exchange Rate Information







This announcement contains translations of certain HK dollars (“HK$”) amounts into U.S. dollars ("US$") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from HK$ to US$ were made at the rate of HK$7.7677 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on December 31, 2024 in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the HK$ or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or HK$, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.







Safe Harbor Statement







This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from the management team of the Company, contain forward-looking statements. Futu may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Futu's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Futu's goal and strategies; Futu's expansion plans; Futu's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Futu's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its credit products; Futu's expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with borrowers, institutional funding partners, merchandise suppliers and other parties it collaborates with; general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Futu's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Futu does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.







For investor inquiries, please contact:







Investor Relations





Futu Holdings Limited







ir@futuholdings.com







___________________







1



The number of paying clients refers to the number of clients with assets in their trading accounts with Futu.







2



The number of registered clients refers to the number of users with one or more trading accounts with Futu.







3



The number of users refers to the number of user accounts registered with Futu.







4



Non-GAAP adjusted net income is defined as net income excluding share-based compensation expenses.



















FUTU HOLDINGS LIMITED









UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(In thousands, except for share and per share data)

























As of December 31,













As of December 31,

















2023













2024













2024

















HK$













HK$













US$













ASSETS































Cash and cash equivalents





4,937,538









11,688,383









1,504,742









Cash held on behalf of clients





44,369,310









68,639,816









8,836,569









Restricted cash





1,232









1,121









144









Term deposit





5,540









4,990









642









Short-term investments





3,114,613









2,411,074









310,397









Securities purchased under agreements to resell





133,039









316,301









40,720









Loans and advances-current (net of allowance of HK$45,949 thousand and HK$85,252 thousand as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2024, respectively)





32,528,421









49,695,691









6,397,736









Receivables:





























Clients





293,505









534,077









68,756









Brokers





5,189,155









18,169,186









2,339,069









Clearing organizations





4,244,793









3,277,063









421,883









Fund management companies and fund distributors





151,691









1,210,472









155,834









Interest





268,504









597,483









76,919









Amounts due from related parties





-









61,200









7,879









Prepaid assets





54,691









63,497









8,174









Other current assets





135,479









160,330









20,641











Total current assets









95,427,511













156,830,684

















20,190,105







































Operating lease right-of-use assets





224,092









253,212









32,598









Long-term investments





238,556









573,190









73,791









Loans and advances - non-current





18,934









18,805









2,421









Other non-current assets





1,226,754









2,025,841









260,803











Total non-current assets









1,708,336













2,871,048

















369,613













Total assets









97,135,847













159,701,732

















20,559,718





















































LIABILITIES































Amounts due to related parties





69,018













79,090













10,182













Payables:





























Clients





48,762,263













72,379,135













9,317,962













Brokers





15,648,286













44,642,545













5,747,203













Clearing organizations





24,096













503,396













64,806













Fund management companies and fund distributors





175,575













507,076













65,280













Interest





44,109













86,964













11,196













Borrowings





5,651,565













5,702,259













734,099













Securities sold under agreements to repurchase





-













2,574,659













331,457













Lease liabilities - current





114,682













144,357













18,584













Accrued expenses and other current liabilities





1,939,004













4,936,805













635,556















Total current liabilities









72,428,598

















131,556,286





















16,936,325











































Lease liabilities - non-current





123,335













132,924













17,112













Other non-current liabilities





12,183













8,061













1,037















Total non-current liabilities









135,518

















140,985





















18,149

















Total liabilities









72,564,116

















131,697,271





















16,954,474









































































SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY































Class A ordinary shares





71













72













9













Class B ordinary shares





27













27













3













Additional paid-in capital





18,456,438













18,807,369













2,421,228













Treasury Stock





(5,199,257





)









(5,199,257





)









(669,343





)









Accumulated other comprehensive loss





(49,433





)









(249,916





)









(32,174





)









Retained earnings





11,360,890













14,652,946













1,886,394















Total shareholders' equity









24,568,736

















28,011,241





















3,606,117







































































Non-controlling interest





2,995













(6,780





)









(873





)











Total equity









24,571,731

















28,004,461





















3,605,244

















Total liabilities and equity









97,135,847

















159,701,732





















20,559,718

































































FUTU HOLDINGS LIMITED









UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME









(In thousands, except for share and per share data)

























For the Three Months Ended













For the Twelve Months Ended

















December 31,









2023













December 31,









2024













December 31,









2024













December 31,









2023













December 31,









2024













December 31,









2024

















HK$













HK$













US$













HK$













HK$













US$













Revenues























































Brokerage commission and handling charge income





903,999













2,057,429













264,870













3,944,779













6,044,746













778,190













Interest income





1,331,945













2,022,283













260,345













5,536,422













6,666,864













858,280













Other income





137,318













352,836













45,423













527,217













878,515













113,098















Total revenues









2,373,262





















4,432,548





















570,638





















10,008,418





















13,590,125





















1,749,568

















Costs































































Brokerage commission and handling charge expenses





(59,166





)









(112,241





)









(14,450





)









(249,567





)









(341,238





)









(43,930





)









Interest expenses





(270,784





)









(513,352





)









(66,088





)









(910,759





)









(1,617,450





)









(208,228





)









Processing and servicing costs





(103,539





)









(150,453





)









(19,369





)









(375,904





)









(486,783





)









(62,668





)











Total costs









(433,489









)

















(776,046









)

















(99,907









)

















(1,536,230









)

















(2,445,471









)

















(314,826









)













Total gross profit









1,939,773





















3,656,502





















470,731





















8,472,188





















11,144,654





















1,434,742





































































Operating expenses























































Research and development expenses





(363,132





)









(399,462





)









(51,426





)









(1,440,893





)









(1,493,620





)









(192,286





)









Selling and marketing expenses





(182,461





)









(464,001





)









(59,735





)









(710,348





)









(1,409,313





)









(181,432





)









General and administrative expenses





(370,397





)









(575,676





)









(74,112





)









(1,313,464





)









(1,620,017





)









(208,558





)











Total operating expenses









(915,990









)

















(1,439,139









)

















(185,273









)

















(3,464,705









)

















(4,522,950









)

















(582,276









)













































































































Income from operations









1,023,783





















2,217,363





















285,458





















5,007,483





















6,621,704





















852,466



































































Others, net





(16,749





)









55,882













7,195













33,442













(86,372





)









(11,119





)































































Income before income tax expense and share of loss from equity









method investments









1,007,034





















2,273,245





















292,653





















5,040,925





















6,535,332





















841,347



































































Income tax expense





(125,812





)









(358,429





)









(46,144





)









(748,479





)









(998,342





)









(128,525





)









Share of loss from equity method investments





(4,836





)









(45,357





)









(5,838





)









(13,497





)









(103,934





)









(13,380





)











































































































Net income









876,386





















1,869,459





















240,671





















4,278,949





















5,433,056





















699,442

























































































Attributable to:































































Ordinary shareholders of the Company





878,225













1,871,704













240,960













4,281,474













5,443,094













700,734













Non-controlling interest





(1,839





)









(2,245





)









(289





)









(2,525





)









(10,038





)









(1,292





)















876,386





















1,869,459





















240,671





















4,278,949





















5,433,056





















699,442

















































































Net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders of the









Company























































Basic





0.80













1.69













0.22













3.88













4.93













0.63













Diluted





0.79













1.67













0.21













3.82













4.86













0.63



































































Net income per ADS























































Basic





6.40













13.54













1.74













31.00













39.44













5.08













Diluted





6.31













13.35













1.72













30.59













38.88













5.01



































































Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing









net income per share























































Basic





1,097,155,166













1,106,025,655













1,106,025,655













1,104,899,411













1,104,199,740













1,104,199,740













Diluted





1,112,774,804













1,121,506,777













1,121,506,777













1,119,653,571













1,120,478,183













1,120,478,183



































































Net income









876,386





















1,869,459





















240,671





















4,278,949





















5,433,056





















699,442

















Other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax























































Foreign currency translation adjustment





81,589













(223,100





)









(28,722





)









(1,587





)









(200,220





)









(25,776





)











Total comprehensive income









957,975





















1,646,359





















211,949





















4,277,362





















5,232,836





















673,666





































































Attributable to:























































Ordinary shareholders of the Company





959,786













1,648,308













212,200













4,279,887













5,242,611













674,924













Non-controlling interest





(1,811





)









(1,949





)









(251





)









(2,525





)









(9,775





)









(1,258





)















957,975





















1,646,359





















211,949





















4,277,362





















5,232,836





















673,666

















































































FUTU HOLDINGS LIMITED









UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP AND GAAP RESULTS









(In thousands)

























For the Three Months Ended













For the Twelve Months Ended

















December 31,









2023













December 31,









2024













December 31,









2024













December 31,









2023













December 31,









2024













December 31,









2024

















HK$













HK$













US$













HK$













HK$













US$

































































Net income









876,386

















1,869,459

















240,671

















4,278,949

















5,433,056

















699,442











Add: Share-based compensation expenses





74,077









82,886









10,671









290,831









334,926









43,118











Adjusted net income









950,463

















1,952,345

















251,342

















4,569,780

















5,767,982

















742,560































































Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items have no income tax effect.



