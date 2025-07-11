Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) Opinions on Recent Stock Price Surge

Recent discussions on X about Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) have been buzzing with excitement following a significant surge in the stock's price, with some posts noting a remarkable increase of over 150% in a short period. Many users are pointing to high trading volumes and technical indicators, such as breakouts above key resistance levels, as signs of strong investor interest. The conversation often highlights the company’s robust earnings growth and revenue increases as potential drivers behind the momentum.

While the enthusiasm is palpable, there are also cautious voices on the platform, with some users speculating about the stock’s volatility and the possibility of a pullback or retest of recent highs. The focus remains on whether this upward trend will sustain or if market dynamics, including broader tech sector movements, might influence future performance. This mix of optimism and wariness keeps the dialogue engaging and dynamic as investors weigh the risks and rewards.

Futu Holdings Limited Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 168 institutional investors add shares of Futu Holdings Limited stock to their portfolio, and 150 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Futu Holdings Limited Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FUTU in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/11/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 03/17/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/14/2025

Futu Holdings Limited Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FUTU recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $FUTU in the last 6 months, with a median target of $143.9.

Here are some recent targets:

Emma Xu from B of A Securities set a target price of $143.9 on 06/11/2025

on 06/11/2025 Charles Zhou from UBS set a target price of $136.0 on 03/17/2025

on 03/17/2025 Katherine Lei from JP Morgan set a target price of $170.0 on 03/14/2025

