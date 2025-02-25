Futu Holdings Limited to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on March 13, 2025

Futu Holdings will release Q4 and full-year 2024 financial results on March 13, 2025, with a pre-registration conference call.

Quiver AI Summary

Futu Holdings Limited, a tech-driven online brokerage and wealth management platform, announced it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2024, before U.S. markets open on March 13, 2025. Following the announcement, Futu's management will host anearnings conference callat 7:30 AM U.S. Eastern Time, with registration required for participants. Interested individuals can pre-register via a provided link to receive dial-in information. The call will also be available via live and archived webcast. Futu Holdings offers a wide range of digital financial services through its platforms, Futubull and moomoo, and also provides corporate services like IPO distribution and investor relations.

Potential Positives

Futu Holdings Limited is scheduled to report its financial results for Q4 and the full year 2024, indicating transparency and commitment to shareholder communication.

The scheduledearnings conference callallows investors and analysts to gain insights directly from management, fostering investor relations and engagement.

The mention of advanced digital platforms, such as Futubull and moomoo, highlights the company's innovative approach and competitive positioning in the online brokerage and wealth management space.

The integration of social media tools within its platforms illustrates the company's commitment to enhancing user experience and community connectivity among investors.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide any specific financial guidance or expectations for the upcoming earnings report, which may lead to uncertainty among investors.

The necessity for pre-registration to participate in theearnings conference callcould hinder access for some investors, potentially limiting the transparency of communication regarding company performance.

FAQ

When will Futu Holdings report its financial results?

Futu Holdings will report its financial results on March 13, 2025, before U.S. markets open.

What time is theearnings conference call

Theearnings conference callis scheduled for March 13, 2025, at 7:30 AM U.S. Eastern Time.

How can I participate in the conference call?

Participants need to pre-register at the provided link to join the conference call.

Will there be a webcast of theearnings call

Yes, a live and archived webcast will be available at Futu's investor relations website.

What services does Futu Holdings offer?

Futu Holdings offers digital financial services, including brokerage, wealth management, and corporate services.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$FUTU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 167 institutional investors add shares of $FUTU stock to their portfolio, and 137 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



HONG KONG, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Futu Holdings Limited (“Futu” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FUTU), a leading tech-driven online brokerage and wealth management platform, today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, before U.S. markets open on March 13, 2025.





Futu's management will hold anearnings conference callon Thursday, March 13, 2025, at 7:30 AM U.S. Eastern Time (7:30 PM on the same day, Beijing/Hong Kong Time).





Please note that all participants will need to pre-register for the conference call, using the link







https://register.vevent.com/register/BIb8967ae69ba64a7eab0c02d765ce1339



.





It will automatically lead to the registration page of "Futu Holdings Ltd Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call", where details for RSVP are needed.





Upon registering, all participants will be provided in confirmation emails with participant dial-in numbers and personal PINs to access the conference call. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the call start time using the conference access information.





Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at



https://ir.futuholdings.com/



.







About Futu Holdings Limited







Futu Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: FUTU) is an advanced technology company transforming the investing experience by offering fully digitalized financial services. Through its proprietary digital platforms,



Futubull



and



moomoo



, the Company provides a full range of investment services, including trade execution and clearing, margin financing and securities lending, and wealth management. The Company has embedded social media tools to create a network centered around its users and provide connectivity to users, investors, companies, analysts, media and key opinion leaders. The Company also provides corporate services, including IPO distribution, investor relations and ESOP solution services.







Investor Contact







Investor Relations





Futu Holdings Limited







ir@futuholdings.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.