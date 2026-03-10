Futu Holdings Gears Up to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Futu Holdings FUTU is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter 2025 results on March 12.



For the fourth quarter of 2025, FUTU expects net asset inflow momentum to remain robust, despite mark-to-market conditions turning negative quarter to date.



Client acquisition costs are likely to stay within the full-year target range of HKD 2,500 to HKD 3,000.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $815.09 million, implying year-over-year growth of 42.84%.



FUTU’s shares have declined 23.1% over the past six-months, while the Zacks Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry and the Zacks Finance sector have declined 29.7% and 1.6%, respectively.

FUTU’s 6-Month Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Let us see how things are broadly shaping up for the upcoming announcement.

Factors to Consider

Futu Holdings is expected to have entered the fourth quarter on a strong operational footing, building on accelerated client additions and deepening its positioning as a leading tech-driven brokerage and wealth management platform. Strong equity market performance and an active Hong Kong IPO pipeline are expected to sustain elevated trading volumes, while the company's expanding crypto business and growing international footprint are expected to have served as incremental revenue contributors.



On the U.S. front, Moomoo ran a "Trade Smart" out-of-home advertising campaign across New York City from October through December 2025, targeting an estimated 3.4 million daily commuters. The campaign is expected to have supported U.S. client acquisition during the quarter. In December 2025, FUTU partnered with OTC Markets' MOON ATS to extend overnight U.S. stock trading access to retail investors globally. This product enhancement is expected to have deepened engagement among active traders and widened the platform's addressable trading window, levers that have historically translated into higher brokerage commission income for the company.



Crypto trading, which surged sharply in the previously reported quarter, is expected to have remained a notable revenue contributor, supported by a broader token offering and rising trading penetration across markets. The consolidation of Airstar Bank following FUTU's expansion to a 68.4% controlling stake is expected to have introduced cost pressure. Strong net asset inflows and continued operating leverage across international markets are expected to have provided tangible support to overall profitability in the quarter.

FUTU’s Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Futu Holdings currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.



Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Finance Sector are Commerzbank CRZBY, Aegon AEG and AIA AAGIY.



Commerzbank, Aegon and AIA carry a Zacks Rank #2 each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Shares of Commerzbank have declined 7.9% over the past six months. CRZBY is scheduled to report its upcoming earnings on March 25.

Shares of Aegon have declined 8% over the past six months. AEG is scheduled to report its upcoming earnings on March 26.

Shares of AIA have returned 7.9% over the past six months. AAGIY is scheduled to report its upcoming earnings on March 13.

