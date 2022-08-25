Futu Holdings Gains 8%

(RTTNews) - Futu Holdings Ltd. (FUTU) shares are progressing more than 8 percent on Thursday morning trade, continuing a bullish trend in tandem with the market trend today. There were no corporate announcements on the day to influence the stock movement. Currently, shares are at $44.02, up 8.10 percent from the previous close of $40.72 on a volume of 2,806,940.
