Futu Holdings Gains 7%

RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Futu Holdings Ltd. (FUTU) shares are increasing more than 7 percent on Thursday morning trade, continuing a bullish trend. There were no corporate announcements on the day to influence the stock movements on the day. Currently, shares are at $54.03, up 7.23 percent from the previous close of $50.39 on average volume of 2,955,097. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range $21.23 - $181.44 on a volume of 4,543,979.

