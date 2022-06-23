Futu Holdings Gains 7%

(RTTNews) - Futu Holdings Ltd. (FUTU) shares are increasing more than 7 percent on Thursday morning trade, continuing a bullish trend. There were no corporate announcements on the day to influence the stock movements on the day. Currently, shares are at $54.03, up 7.23 percent from the previous close of $50.39 on average volume of 2,955,097. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range $21.23 - $181.44 on a volume of 4,543,979.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.