Is Futu Holdings (FUTU) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (FUTU) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 253 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FUTU's full-year earnings has moved 22.7% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, FUTU has moved about 133.8% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of 0.4% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Mirion Technologies, Inc. (MIR). The stock has returned 18.1% year-to-date.

In Mirion Technologies, Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 6.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR is a member of the Technology Services industry, which includes 118 individual companies and currently sits at #93 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 20.5% so far this year, so FUTU is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Mirion Technologies, Inc. is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR and Mirion Technologies, Inc.. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

