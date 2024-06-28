Is Futu Holdings (FUTU) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (FUTU) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR is one of 315 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FUTU's full-year earnings has moved 4.6% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, FUTU has gained about 20.4% so far this year. At the same time, Business Services stocks have gained an average of 6.4%. This shows that Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD). The stock has returned 25.4% year-to-date.

In Kyndryl Holdings, Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 22.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR is a member of the Technology Services industry, which includes 172 individual companies and currently sits at #62 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 20.4% this year, meaning that FUTU is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR and Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

