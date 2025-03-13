FUTU HOLDINGS Earnings Results: $FUTU Reports Quarterly Earnings

FUTU HOLDINGS ($FUTU) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported earnings of $13.93 per share, beating estimates of $12.30 by $1.63. The company also reported revenue of $4,432,548,000, beating estimates of $3,899,220,126 by $533,327,874.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $FUTU stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
FUTU HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 167 institutional investors add shares of FUTU HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 137 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ASPEX MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD removed 1,667,094 shares (-36.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $133,350,849
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 1,454,125 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $116,315,458
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 1,075,877 shares (-67.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $86,059,401
- GREENWOODS ASSET MANAGEMENT HONG KONG LTD. removed 601,633 shares (-31.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,124,623
- ALTIMETER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 575,750 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,054,242
- POINT72 HONG KONG LTD added 523,808 shares (+170.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $41,899,401
- UBS GROUP AG added 516,656 shares (+395.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $41,327,313
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.