FUTU HOLDINGS Earnings Preview: Recent $FUTU Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

FUTU HOLDINGS ($FUTU) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $4,545,744,240 and earnings of $14.28 per share.
FUTU HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 168 institutional investors add shares of FUTU HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 177 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HHLR ADVISORS, LTD. added 3,189,189 shares (+285.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $326,413,494
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 1,007,304 shares (-37.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $103,097,564
- TRIVEST ADVISORS LTD added 963,863 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $98,651,378
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC added 888,760 shares (+883.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $90,964,586
- HEALTHCARE OF ONTARIO PENSION PLAN TRUST FUND removed 850,700 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $87,069,145
- YONG RONG (HK) ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD added 754,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $77,171,900
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 732,443 shares (-50.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $74,965,541
