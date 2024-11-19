Futu Holdings downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citi

Citi downgraded Futu Holdings (FUTU) to Neutral from Buy.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on FUTU:
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves Today, November 19, 2024
- Futu Holdings Reports Strong Q3 Growth and Dividend
- Futu Holdings (FUTU) Q3 Earnings Cheat Sheet
- Futu Holdings call volume above normal and directionally bullish
- Unusually active option classes on open October 4th
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.