Futu Holdings Continues Bullish

(RTTNews) - Futu Holdings Ltd. (FUTU) shares are gaining 3 percent on Monday morning trade, continuing a bullish trend since August 22. The company will report its quarterly reports tomorrow.
Currently, shares are at $47.33, up 3 percent from the previous close of $46.34 on a volume of 955,821.
