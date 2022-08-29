Markets
Futu Holdings Continues Bullish

(RTTNews) - Futu Holdings Ltd. (FUTU) shares are gaining 3 percent on Monday morning trade, continuing a bullish trend since August 22. The company will report its quarterly reports tomorrow.

Currently, shares are at $47.33, up 3 percent from the previous close of $46.34 on a volume of 955,821.

