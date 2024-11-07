Futu Holdings call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Futu Holdings (FUTU) with 18,134 calls trading, 2x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 7 points to 75.99%. 11/22 weekly 110 calls and Dec-24 120 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 5,000 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.12. Earnings are expected on November 19th.

