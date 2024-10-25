Futu Holdings call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Futu Holdings (FUTU) with 19,914 calls trading, 1.3x expected, and implied vol increasing over 4 points to 64.44%. 11/1 weekly 100 calls and 10/25 weekly 100 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 8,300 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.16. Earnings are expected on November 21st.

