Futu Holdings board approves 25c special cash dividend

Arthur Yu Chen, Futu‘s CFO added, “In celebration of the fifth anniversary of our Nasdaq listing, we are pleased to announce that our board of directors approved a special cash dividend of 25c per ordinary share, or $2 per American Depositary Share, to holders of ordinary shares and holders of ADSs of record as of the close of business on December 6, 2024, payable in U.S. dollars. The aggregate amount of the special cash dividend to be paid will be approximately $280M, which will be funded by surplus cash on Futu’s balance sheet.”

