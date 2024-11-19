News & Insights

Stocks

Futu Holdings board approves 25c special cash dividend

November 19, 2024 — 12:25 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Arthur Yu Chen, Futu‘s CFO added, “In celebration of the fifth anniversary of our Nasdaq listing, we are pleased to announce that our board of directors approved a special cash dividend of 25c per ordinary share, or $2 per American Depositary Share, to holders of ordinary shares and holders of ADSs of record as of the close of business on December 6, 2024, payable in U.S. dollars. The aggregate amount of the special cash dividend to be paid will be approximately $280M, which will be funded by surplus cash on Futu’s balance sheet.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on FUTU:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FUTU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.