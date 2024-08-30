Futu Hldgs's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Futu Hldgs (NASDAQ:FUTU), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in FUTU often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Futu Hldgs. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 40% bullish and 30% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $37,905, and 9 calls, totaling $626,959.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $50.0 to $80.0 for Futu Hldgs over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Futu Hldgs stands at 786.57, with a total volume reaching 5,374.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Futu Hldgs, situated within the strike price corridor from $50.0 to $80.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Futu Hldgs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FUTU CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $20.7 $18.95 $19.0 $50.00 $190.0K 100 100 FUTU CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/30/24 $5.05 $4.3 $4.6 $59.00 $137.9K 1.0K 644 FUTU CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/30/24 $3.35 $3.15 $3.15 $60.00 $63.0K 1.3K 252 FUTU CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/13/24 $0.5 $0.43 $0.5 $68.00 $50.0K 33 1.0K FUTU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/06/24 $0.85 $0.78 $0.85 $64.00 $40.0K 2.9K 1.2K

About Futu Hldgs

Futu Holdings Ltd is an online broker providing one-stop online investing services. The company provides its services through its digital platform Futu NiuNiu, which includes market data, trading service, and news feed of Hong Kong, Mainland China, Singapore, and United States equity markets. It generates its revenue in the form of brokerage commission and handling charge services.

Present Market Standing of Futu Hldgs Currently trading with a volume of 749,492, the FUTU's price is up by 5.61%, now at $63.78. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 83 days. What The Experts Say On Futu Hldgs

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $80.2.

An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Futu Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $80.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

