Futu Hldgs's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Futu Hldgs.

Looking at options history for Futu Hldgs (NASDAQ:FUTU) we detected 14 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 28% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 64% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $304,625 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $193,565.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $63.05 and $125.0 for Futu Hldgs, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Futu Hldgs's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Futu Hldgs's whale activity within a strike price range from $63.05 to $125.0 in the last 30 days.

Futu Hldgs Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FUTU PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/11/25 $5.9 $5.25 $5.9 $110.00 $59.0K 219 201 FUTU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/28/25 $5.2 $4.15 $4.84 $105.00 $49.7K 238 100 FUTU PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/11/25 $5.0 $4.9 $5.0 $108.00 $49.0K 11 100 FUTU CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $7.2 $7.0 $7.0 $115.00 $35.7K 714 72 FUTU PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $23.75 $23.65 $23.75 $113.05 $35.6K 91 15

About Futu Hldgs

Futu Holdings Ltd is an online broker providing one-stop online investing services. The company provides its services through its digital platform Futu NiuNiu, which includes market data, trading service, and news feed of Hong Kong, Mainland China, Singapore, and United States equity markets. It generates its revenue in the form of brokerage commission and handling charge services.

In light of the recent options history for Futu Hldgs, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Futu Hldgs Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 1,092,024, with FUTU's price up by 1.35%, positioned at $107.8. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 64 days. What The Experts Say On Futu Hldgs

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $153.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Futu Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $136. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on Futu Hldgs, maintaining a target price of $170.

