Futu Hldgs Unusual Options Activity For October 04

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Futu Hldgs (NASDAQ:FUTU).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with FUTU, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 63 uncommon options trades for Futu Hldgs.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 52% bullish and 36%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $311,325, and 55 are calls, for a total amount of $3,477,312.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $57.0 to $190.0 for Futu Hldgs over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Futu Hldgs's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Futu Hldgs's significant trades, within a strike price range of $57.0 to $190.0, over the past month.

Futu Hldgs Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FUTU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $15.0 $14.95 $15.0 $150.00 $525.0K 4.3K 12 FUTU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $13.25 $13.25 $13.25 $150.00 $331.2K 4.3K 987 FUTU CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $18.25 $17.3 $18.25 $111.00 $167.9K 341 101 FUTU CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/11/24 $7.7 $7.3 $7.33 $128.00 $109.9K 481 709 FUTU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $15.0 $15.0 $15.0 $150.00 $108.0K 4.3K 509

About Futu Hldgs

Futu Holdings Ltd is an online broker providing one-stop online investing services. The company provides its services through its digital platform Futu NiuNiu, which includes market data, trading service, and news feed of Hong Kong, Mainland China, Singapore, and United States equity markets. It generates its revenue in the form of brokerage commission and handling charge services.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Futu Hldgs, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Futu Hldgs With a volume of 11,813,754, the price of FUTU is up 1.82% at $125.02. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 48 days. What The Experts Say On Futu Hldgs

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $90.0.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Futu Hldgs options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

