Futu Hldgs Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Futu Hldgs (NASDAQ:FUTU), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in FUTU usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 11 extraordinary options activities for Futu Hldgs. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 27% leaning bullish and 63% bearish. Among these notable options, 7 are puts, totaling $521,498, and 4 are calls, amounting to $389,812.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $80.0 to $120.0 for Futu Hldgs over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Futu Hldgs's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Futu Hldgs's whale activity within a strike price range from $80.0 to $120.0 in the last 30 days.

Futu Hldgs 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FUTU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/22/24 $10.7 $9.8 $10.75 $95.00 $199.9K 1.7K 388 FUTU CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $0.98 $0.94 $0.98 $105.00 $166.9K 3.0K 2.1K FUTU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $3.35 $3.1 $3.1 $100.00 $155.0K 2.4K 613 FUTU PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $16.0 $15.9 $16.0 $80.00 $80.0K 134 50 FUTU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/22/24 $10.7 $9.8 $10.7 $95.00 $77.0K 1.7K 460

About Futu Hldgs

Futu Holdings Ltd is an online broker providing one-stop online investing services. The company provides its services through its digital platform Futu NiuNiu, which includes market data, trading service, and news feed of Hong Kong, Mainland China, Singapore, and United States equity markets. It generates its revenue in the form of brokerage commission and handling charge services.

Present Market Standing of Futu Hldgs Currently trading with a volume of 2,164,151, the FUTU's price is down by -1.99%, now at $87.22. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 112 days. What The Experts Say On Futu Hldgs

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $95.0.

