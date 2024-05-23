Futu Hldgs Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Futu Hldgs.

Looking at options history for Futu Hldgs (NASDAQ:FUTU) we detected 16 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $63,091 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $2,330,959.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $55.0 to $90.0 for Futu Hldgs during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Futu Hldgs's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Futu Hldgs's significant trades, within a strike price range of $55.0 to $90.0, over the past month.

Futu Hldgs 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FUTU CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $22.45 $20.5 $20.9 $80.00 $1.0M 696 809 FUTU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $20.85 $20.5 $20.85 $80.00 $308.5K 696 156 FUTU CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $21.0 $20.9 $20.9 $80.00 $209.0K 696 1.0K FUTU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $20.9 $20.5 $20.9 $80.00 $169.2K 696 297 FUTU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $17.75 $16.25 $16.25 $70.00 $131.6K 833 82

About Futu Hldgs

Futu Holdings Ltd is an online broker providing one-stop online investing services. The company provides its services through its digital platform Futu NiuNiu, which includes market data, trading service, and news feed of Hong Kong, Mainland China, Singapore, and United States equity markets. It generates its revenue in the form of brokerage commission and handling charge services.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Futu Hldgs, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Futu Hldgs's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 691,166, the FUTU's price is down by -2.86%, now at $74.4. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 5 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Futu Hldgs, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.