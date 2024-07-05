Futu Hldgs Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Futu Hldgs (NASDAQ:FUTU).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with FUTU, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 39 options trades for Futu Hldgs.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 25% bullish and 61%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $53,650, and 38, calls, for a total amount of $11,691,318.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $60.0 and $85.0 for Futu Hldgs, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Futu Hldgs's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Futu Hldgs's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $60.0 to $85.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Futu Hldgs Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FUTU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $22.4 $19.3 $22.4 $60.00 $1.1M 4.0K 0 FUTU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $24.4 $23.25 $23.25 $60.00 $818.4K 4.0K 5.0K FUTU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $23.25 $21.45 $23.25 $60.00 $718.4K 4.0K 5.5K FUTU CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $24.0 $22.75 $22.75 $60.00 $714.3K 4.0K 3.0K FUTU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $23.25 $20.5 $23.25 $60.00 $660.3K 4.0K 3.7K

About Futu Hldgs

Futu Holdings Ltd is an online broker providing one-stop online investing services. The company provides its services through its digital platform Futu NiuNiu, which includes market data, trading service, and news feed of Hong Kong, Mainland China, Singapore, and United States equity markets. It generates its revenue in the form of brokerage commission and handling charge services.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Futu Hldgs, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Futu Hldgs Trading volume stands at 446,833, with FUTU's price down by -2.05%, positioned at $67.38. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 48 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Futu Hldgs options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.