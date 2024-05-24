Futong Technology Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

Futong Technology Development Holdings Ltd. (HK:0465) has released an update.

Shareholders of Futong Technology Development Holdings Ltd. have unanimously passed all proposed resolutions at the Annual General Meeting on May 24, 2024. Key resolutions included the re-election of company directors, the approval of financial statements, and granting directors the authority to issue and repurchase shares. The voting results reflected a strong consensus, with 100% approval and no votes against any resolutions.

