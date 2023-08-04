Futaba Industrial (TYO:7241) Price Target Increased by 40.00% to 714.00

The average one-year price target for Futaba Industrial (TYO:7241) has been revised to 714.00 / share. This is an increase of 40.00% from the prior estimate of 510.00 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 707.00 to a high of 735.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 27.73% from the latest reported closing price of 559.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 45 funds or institutions reporting positions in Futaba Industrial. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 7241 is 0.01%, an increase of 9.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.42% to 4,909K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,191K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,216K shares, representing a decrease of 2.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7241 by 11.21% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 729K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FNDC - Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF holds 669K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 639K shares, representing an increase of 4.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7241 by 13.98% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 418K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 425K shares, representing a decrease of 1.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7241 by 9.72% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 341K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

