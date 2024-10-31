Fuso Chemical Reports Strong Half-Year Results

Fuso Chemical Co., Ltd. (JP:4368) has released an update.

Fuso Chemical Co., Ltd. has reported a strong performance for the six months ending September 30, 2024, with net sales increasing by 28.1% and operating profit surging by 45.9% year-on-year. The company also announced a higher dividend, reflecting its improved financial position and optimistic outlook for the fiscal year.

For further insights into JP:4368 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.