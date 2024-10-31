News & Insights

Fuso Chemical Reports Strong Half-Year Results

October 31, 2024 — 03:30 am EDT

Fuso Chemical Co., Ltd. (JP:4368) has released an update.

Fuso Chemical Co., Ltd. has reported a strong performance for the six months ending September 30, 2024, with net sales increasing by 28.1% and operating profit surging by 45.9% year-on-year. The company also announced a higher dividend, reflecting its improved financial position and optimistic outlook for the fiscal year.

