Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FUSN) Stock Moves -0.09%: What You Should Know

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FUSN) closed the most recent trading day at $21.24, moving -0.09% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.58%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.15%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 0.38% over the last month, surpassing the Medical sector's loss of 6.07% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.09%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.37, up 17.78% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $0.1 million, reflecting a 233.33% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.46 per share and revenue of $11.2 million, which would represent changes of -0.69% and +441.59%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.15% lower. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 145, this industry ranks in the bottom 43% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Free Report – The Bitcoin Profit Phenomenon

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you pursue massive profits from the world’s first and largest decentralized form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%.

Zacks predicts another significant surge. Click below for Bitcoin: A Tumultuous Yet Resilient History.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FUSN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.