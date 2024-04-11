Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FUSN) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FUSN) closed the most recent trading day at $21.36, making no change from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.74%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.68%.

The the stock of company has risen by 124.84% in the past month, leading the Medical sector's loss of 4.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.8%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.37, showcasing a 17.78% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $0.1 million, up 233.33% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$1.45 per share and a revenue of $11.2 million, indicating changes of 0% and +441.59%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.01% lower. Right now, Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 147, this industry ranks in the bottom 42% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FUSN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

