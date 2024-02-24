Fusion Pharmaceuticals (FUSN) Price Target Increased by 5.00% to 14.28

The average one-year price target for Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS:FUSN) has been revised to 14.28 / share. This is an increase of 5.00% from the prior estimate of 13.60 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.10 to a high of 21.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.63% from the latest reported closing price of 12.14 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 99 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fusion Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 70.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FUSN is 0.19%, a decrease of 7.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 22.51% to 61,248K shares. The put/call ratio of FUSN is 1.16, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Federated Hermes holds 10,886K shares representing 15.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,684K shares, representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FUSN by 250.85% over the last quarter.

Avidity Partners Management holds 6,500K shares representing 8.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,782K shares, representing an increase of 11.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FUSN by 276.06% over the last quarter.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 6,401K shares representing 8.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Johnson & Johnson holds 3,671K shares representing 5.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 3,123K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing next-generation radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. Fusion connects alpha particle emitting isotopes to targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha emitting payloads to tumors. Fusion's lead program, FPI-1434, is currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial. The Company is advancing a pipeline of targeted radiopharmaceutical cancer therapies for a broad array of tumor types based upon its proprietary platform technology.

