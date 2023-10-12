Fusion Pharma Presents Preclinical Data Demonstrating Potent Anti-tumor Activity Of FPI-2068

(RTTNews) - Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FUSN) announced the presentation of preclinical data for FPI-2068, a clinical stage bispecific IgG-based targeted alpha therapy designed to deliver actinium-225 to various solid tumors that co-express EGFR-cMET. In the preclinical study, FPI-2068 showed anti-tumor efficacy in colorectal and lung tumor xenograft mouse models, and single dose administration of FPI-2068 led to prolonged tumor regression.

The company said the data provide further evidence supporting the clinical development of FPI-2068, which is expected to enter a Phase 1 study for the treatment of solid tumors co-expressing EGFR-cMET.

The company is jointly developing FPI-2068 with AstraZeneca under the companies' multi-asset collaboration agreement.

