Fusion, Merck To Evaluate Fusion's Targeted Alpha Therapy In Combination With Merck's KEYTRUDA

(RTTNews) - Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FUSN) said that it has reached a clinical trial collaboration with a subsidiary of Merck & Co Inc. (MRK) to evaluate Fusion's lead candidate, [225Ac]-FPI-1434 (FPI-1434), in combination with Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab), in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor (IGF-1R).

The planned Phase 1/2 combination trial will evaluate safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of FPI-1434 in combination with pembrolizumab and is expected to initiate approximately six to nine months after achieving the recommended Phase 2 dose in the ongoing Phase 1 study of FPI-1434 monotherapy.

As per the terms of the deal, Fusion will sponsor the study and Merck will supply KEYTRUDA.

