Fusion Fuel Signs Non-Binding Deal For South African JV; Stock Up In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - Fusion Fuel Green PLC (HTOO), a provider of integrated energy solutions, on Monday it has signed a non-binding Letter of Intent to form a joint venture with a privately held South African specialized fuel company.

In the pre-market trading, Fusion Fuel is 5.18% higher at $4.4700 on the Nasdaq.

Under the LOI, Fusion Fuel will take a 51% stake in the joint venture, invest 480,000 euros linked to milestones, and secure preferential returns, including 10% annual interest, with projected free cash flow of about $248,000 in year one and $1.27 million over five years, plus first rights on future projects for two years.

The deal supports Fusion Fuel's strategy of pursuing near-term, revenue-generating, integrated energy investments.

The joint venture's first project, awarded to the partner by a subsidiary of a food and beverage corp, will deliver a specialised fuel solution in South Africa.

The project will use the partner's proprietary boiler technology at a commercial facility, with deployment expected to deliver immediate commercial use and strong cash flow visibility.

