Fusion Fuel Green PLC Announces $4.3 Million Private Placement Agreement

Fusion Fuel Green PLC announced a $4.3 million private placement to simplify its capital structure and repay debt.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC has announced a private placement agreement that will raise $4.3 million in gross proceeds through the issuance of Class A Ordinary Shares and various warrants. Specifically, the company will issue 269,459 shares, pre-funded warrants for 541,706 shares at a minimal exercise price, and warrants for additional shares at higher exercise prices. The proceeds from this placement will primarily be used to repay outstanding Senior Convertible Notes, with remaining funds allocated for corporate expenses and transaction costs. Additionally, the company has made agreements with noteholders to redeem certain notes and issue new warrants. CEO John-Paul Backwell emphasized that this transaction simplifies the company’s capital structure and positions it for future growth. Fusion Fuel is committed to filing a registration statement with the SEC for the securities involved in this placement.

Potential Positives

Fusion Fuel Green PLC successfully secured a private placement agreement, generating gross proceeds of $4.3 million, which will strengthen its financial position.

The company plans to use the net proceeds to fully repay outstanding Senior Convertible Notes, reducing its debt burden and simplifying its capital structure.

In connection with the PIPE, Fusion Fuel negotiated favorable terms with noteholders, which include canceling existing warrants and issuing new ones, further streamlining its financial obligations.

The company has committed to filing a registration statement with the SEC, enhancing transparency and allowing for the resale of the securities issued in the PIPE.

Potential Negatives

The company is raising only $4.3 million, which may indicate financial constraints and could signal potential difficulties in securing larger funding in the future.

The PIPE transaction requires the company to use net proceeds to fully repay existing indebtedness, which could reflect on liquidity challenges and raise concerns about its financial health.

The need to simplify capital structure and address "legacy items" may suggest unresolved issues from past decisions, potentially undermining investor confidence.

FAQ

What is the purpose of Fusion Fuel's recent PIPE agreement?

The PIPE agreement aims to simplify capital structure and fund repayment of Senior Convertible Notes while supporting general corporate purposes.

How much capital is Fusion Fuel raising through the PIPE?

Fusion Fuel is raising approximately $4.3 million through the private placement of securities.

What securities will be issued in the PIPE?

The PIPE will include Class A Ordinary Shares, pre-funded warrants, and warrants at various exercise prices.

What will Fusion Fuel do with the proceeds from the offering?

The net proceeds will fully repay outstanding Senior Convertible Notes and support general corporate and working capital needs.

When does Fusion Fuel plan to file a registration statement with the SEC?

Fusion Fuel intends to file a registration statement within 15 days of the PIPE closing.

DUBLIN, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fusion Fuel Green PLC (Nasdaq: HTOO) (“Fusion Fuel” or the “Company”), a provider of integrated energy solutions, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement for a private placement (the “PIPE”) with investors for aggregate gross proceeds of $4.3 million.





Under the Securities Purchase Agreement, dated July 22, 2025 (the “Securities Purchase Agreement”), Fusion Fuel will issue and sell:







269,459 Class A Ordinary Shares;



Pre-funded warrants to purchase 541,706 Class A Ordinary Shares at a nominal exercise price of $0.0035 per share, which can be converted at any time;



Warrants to purchase 1,622,330 Class A Ordinary Shares at an exercise price of $4.926 per share, with a three-year exercise window; and



Warrants to purchase 811,165 Class A Ordinary Shares at an exercise price of $9.852 per share, with a three-year exercise window.







The Securities Purchase Agreement requires Fusion Fuel to use the net proceeds from the offering to fully repay any indebtedness under its outstanding Senior Convertible Notes dated January 10, 2025 and March 3, 2025 (collectively, the “2025 Notes”). The remaining funds will support general corporate and working capital purposes, as well as transaction-related costs.





In connection with the PIPE, the Company also entered into agreements with holders of the 2025 Notes, providing for:







Redemption of any unconverted or unpaid 2025 Notes, which had been converted in full as of July 22, 2025;



Redemption of any unconverted or unpaid 2025 Notes, which had been converted in full as of July 22, 2025;



Cancellation of previously issued warrants to the noteholders and an exchange for new warrants to purchase an aggregate of 294,658 Class A Ordinary Shares pursuant to Section 3(a)(9) under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”); and



Cancellation of previously issued warrants to the noteholders and an exchange for new warrants to purchase an aggregate of 294,658 Class A Ordinary Shares pursuant to Section 3(a)(9) under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”); and



waivers and releases from noteholders regarding certain rights and obligations under prior agreements.











The PIPE was conducted as a private placement exempt from registration under Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act and/or Rule 506(b) of Regulation D promulgated thereunder. Fusion Fuel has agreed to file a registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) within 15 days of the closing to register the resale of the securities issued in the PIPE.





John-Paul Backwell, CEO of Fusion Fuel, commented, “This transaction significantly simplifies our capital structure, allowing us to make important headway on several legacy items while maintaining strong forward momentum. With a cleaner and simplified cap table and funding terms, as well as greater financial flexibility, we are well-positioned to continue delivering on our ambitious growth plans for 2025 and beyond.”







About Fusion Fuel Green PLC







Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ: HTOO) provides integrated energy engineering, distribution, and green hydrogen solutions through its Al Shola Gas and BrightHy Solutions platforms. With operations spanning LPG supply to hydrogen solutions, the Company supports decarbonization across industrial, residential, and commercial sectors.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or the Company’s future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify these statements because they contain words such as “may,” “will,” “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “should,” “seeks,” “future,” “continue,” “plan,” “target,” “predict,” “potential,” or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology that concern the Company’s expectations, strategy, plans, or intentions. Forward-looking statements relating to expectations about future results or events are based upon information available to the Company as of today’s date and are not guarantees of the future performance of the Company, and actual results may vary materially from the results and expectations discussed. The Company’s expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties described under Item 3. “Key Information – D. Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC, on May 9, 2025 (the “Annual Report”), and other filings with the SEC. Should any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the underlying assumptions about the Company’s business and the commercial markets in which the Company operates prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described as anticipated, estimated or expected in the Annual Report. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the Company or other matters and attributable to the Company or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date hereof, except as required by law.







Investor Relations Contact









ir@fusion-fuel.eu









www.fusion-fuel.eu





