Fusion Fuel Green Launches Series A Convertible Preferred Shares

Fusion Fuel Green has introduced Series A Convertible Preferred Shares, designed to offer investors specific preferences and benefits while maintaining parity with Class A Ordinary Shares upon liquidation. The preferred shares, with a nominal value of $0.0001 each, have a total issuance of over 4.17 million shares, and are automatically convertible into Class A Ordinary Shares upon shareholder approval. These developments could interest investors looking for convertible securities in the green energy sector.

