Fusen Pharma’s Prostate Cancer Drug Accepted

May 30, 2024 — 08:16 am EDT

Fusen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (HK:1652) has released an update.

Fusen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has announced the acceptance of its application by China’s National Medical Products Administration to launch ‘Enzalutamide Soft Capsules,’ a new treatment for prostate cancer. The drug, developed by a subsidiary of the company, is aimed at patients with non-metastatic and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. This addition is set to expand the company’s anti-tumor therapy portfolio and offer more options for prostate cancer treatment.

