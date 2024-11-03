Fusen Pharmaceutical Names New Chairman Amid Leadership Transition

Fusen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (HK:1652) has released an update.

Fusen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. has announced the passing of its Chairman, Mr. Cao Changcheng, and the appointment of his son, Mr. Cao Zhiming, as the new Chairman. The company has assured investors that this transition will not affect its business operations. Mr. Zhiming, with over 12 years of experience in securities and corporate finance, holds a significant stake in the company and is set to continue the strategic direction established by the Board.

