Fusen Pharmaceutical Eyes Growth with New Drug Approval

Fusen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (HK:1652) has released an update.

Fusen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. has announced that its Piracetam Injection, aimed at treating memory loss and brain dysfunction, has been accepted by China’s National Medical Products Administration. This drug is part of a growing market for neurological medications and could significantly expand Fusen’s offerings in cerebrovascular and cognitive treatment. With sales in public medical institutions reaching RMB2.0 billion in 2023, the potential for Piracetam Injection is substantial.

For further insights into HK:1652 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.