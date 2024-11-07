News & Insights

Fusen Pharmaceutical Eyes Growth with New Drug Approval

November 07, 2024 — 08:08 am EST

Fusen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (HK:1652) has released an update.

Fusen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. has announced that its Piracetam Injection, aimed at treating memory loss and brain dysfunction, has been accepted by China’s National Medical Products Administration. This drug is part of a growing market for neurological medications and could significantly expand Fusen’s offerings in cerebrovascular and cognitive treatment. With sales in public medical institutions reaching RMB2.0 billion in 2023, the potential for Piracetam Injection is substantial.

