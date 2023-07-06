Furyu (TYO:6238) Price Target Increased by 5.51% to 1,740.80

The average one-year price target for Furyu (TYO:6238) has been revised to 1,740.80 / share. This is an increase of 5.51% from the prior estimate of 1,649.85 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,515.00 to a high of 2,016.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 36.43% from the latest reported closing price of 1,276.00 / share.

Furyu Maintains 2.98% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.98%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.70. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.27%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in Furyu. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6238 is 0.04%, a decrease of 3.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.29% to 644K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TISVX - Transamerica International Small Cap Value I holds 138K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 148K shares, representing a decrease of 7.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6238 by 1.12% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 115K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 111K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 90K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 79K shares, representing an increase of 12.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6238 by 13.85% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 25K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

